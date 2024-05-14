Ghana inaugurates Forward Operating Base in Sandema to enhance border security

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

High-ranking security officials, including National Security Coordinator Edward Asomani and Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Oppong Peprah, gathered at the newly established Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Sandema, marking a significant milestone in Ghana's security preparedness efforts.



Strategically located in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region, the Sandema FOB plays a pivotal role in Ghana's security strategy, particularly in addressing challenges along its northern borders.



The inauguration of the FOB underscores Ghana's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities amidst regional security concerns, particularly stemming from neighbouring Burkina Faso's struggle with terrorism.



The Sandema FOB serves as a fortified operational center for coordinating military activities, ranging from border patrols to counter-terrorism operations, aimed at safeguarding Ghana's territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of its citizens.



Additionally, the presence of the FOB serves as a deterrent against potential unrest, providing stability and security in the Upper East Region, which grapples with periodic chieftaincy conflicts.



Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including administrative facilities, accommodations, and a fleet of vehicles, the Sandema FOB enhances operational efficiency and readiness, demonstrating Ghana's proactive approach to addressing emerging security threats.



During the inauguration, National Security Coordinator Asomani commended the dedication of troops and pledged continuous support to the Ghana Armed Forces, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing the functionality and comfort of the FOB.



In response, Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Peprah expressed gratitude for the support from the Ministry of National Security and reaffirmed the Armed Forces' commitment to protecting Ghana's sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its citizens.