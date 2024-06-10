Ghana launches health and SDG think tank to address urgent global challenges

Health News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: 3news

Ghana has launched a Health and Health-Related Sustainable Development Goals think tank to refocus efforts on achieving the health and well-being targets set by the SDGs.



The think tank brings together stakeholders to address global challenges like COVID-19, climate change, and rising living costs. It aims to develop evidence-based strategies, foster new initiatives, and promote policies that support sustainable health practices.



The think tank will also assess progress and address shortcomings to ensure Ghana meets its targets by 2030.



Increased investment in the health sector is crucial to address existing and emerging health threats.