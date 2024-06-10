Ghana records first case of Wilson's disease in 13-Year-Old at KBTH

Health News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Child Health Department has identified a rare case of Wilson’s Disease in a 13-year-old boy, believed to be the first in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.



This genetic disorder, affecting one in 30,000 people in developed countries, was diagnosed after the boy's mother noticed his declining handwriting. Professor Ebenezer Badoe, head of the Neuro-Developmental Clinic, confirmed the



Read full articlediagnosis following extensive tests.



Wilson’s Disease causes copper to accumulate in organs, leading to severe symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, and motor skill deterioration.



Treatment involves lifelong medication costing GH¢450 monthly. Prof. Badoe noted the urgent need for financial support to sustain the boy’s treatment and highlighted the importance of early detection by caregivers. The diagnosis was confirmed through advanced genetic testing in the USA, funded by Reg Disease Ghana.



The boy’s condition had advanced to affecting his brain, causing noticeable symptoms like a change in gait and handwriting.