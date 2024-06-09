Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz dominates production on Tems’ New Album ‘Born in the Wild’

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz dominates on Tems' latest album, "Born in the Wild," crafting 14 of its 18 tracks.



The collaboration promises to redefine contemporary African music, blending rhythmic beats with Tems' soulful vocals.



The album's release sparks widespread excitement, showcasing the synergy between Nigerian and Ghanaian talent.



This partnership underscores West African music's global ascent, breaking barriers and setting new industry trends.



GuiltyBeatz's previous collaborations with Beyoncé and Mr Eazi highlight his versatility and innovation, further solidifying his position as an Afrobeat powerhouse.



Tems acknowledges the collective effort in realizing her vision, producing a sound that's both fresh and authentic.