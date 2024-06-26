You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954583

Source: 3news.com

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Kenya tells Ghanaians to avoid protest areas

Ghana's High Commissioner to Kenya, Damptey Bediako Asare, has advised Ghanaians in Kenya to avoid protest areas and stay informed about the ongoing demonstrations against proposed tax hikes.

Five Ghanaian MPs, including Nii Lante Vanderpuye, were caught up in the chaos at the Kenyan Parliament but are safe.

The African Union Commission has urged calm and constructive dialogue amid the violence, which has resulted in loss of life and property damage.

