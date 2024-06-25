Ghana's Ministry of Communications unveils plan to combat mobile phone snatching

General News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has revealed a comprehensive strategy aimed at eliminating the prevalent issue of mobile phone snatching in Ghana.



This criminal activity, which involves forcefully taking mobile devices from their owners, has reportedly been a persistent problem in various areas such as Nima, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and Ashaiman. The stolen



devices are often resold as second-hand products at low prices, perpetuating the cycle of theft and insecurity.



Hon. Ursula Owusu outlined the ministry’s approach to addressing this issue, focusing on advanced technological measures.



She highlighted the importance of the SIM registration exercise, which was a precursor to implementing more robust systems to combat phone snatching.



Every mobile device has a unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, which the network can recognize once the device is connected. This allows the network to monitor the device and send activation messages for certain products or apps. The new system will utilize this unique identifier to render stolen devices unusable within the country.



In conclusion, these initiatives by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation signify significant progress in combating mobile phone snatching in Ghana.



By leveraging advanced technology and reducing barriers to internet access, the ministry is not only addressing crime but also laying the foundation for a more connected and digitally inclusive society.