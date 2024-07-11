Ghana’s population to exceed 50 million by 2050 – GSS

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has projected that Ghana's population will exceed 50 million by 2050, a substantial rise from 30.8 million in 2021.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census Thematic Report on Population Projections indicates the population will increase by 1.7 times from the 2021 figure.



Greater Accra and Ashanti regions are forecasted to be the most populous,



Read full articleeach housing approximately 7.5 million people by 2050. The Northern, Northeast, and Savannah regions are expected to see the highest growth rates, with their populations doubling by 2050.



The report also noted significant demographic shifts, including a decrease in the youth population and an increase in the elderly population. Urban areas are predicted to expand significantly, with over half of the regions becoming urban by 2030.



By 2030, the population is expected to reach 37.2 million, with an annual addition of approximately 711,706 people. Urbanization will rise from 56.7% to 60.7% by 2030, with seven regions remaining predominantly rural.