Ghana to host prestigious UNESCO conference on access to information

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana has been chosen by UNESCO to host this year's Global Conference on the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), marking the first time the event is hosted by an African Member State.



Scheduled for October 1-2, 2024, in Accra, the conference aims to spotlight successful information access practices in Africa.



Under the theme "Mainstreaming Access to



Read full articleInformation and Participation across the Public Sector," the conference will feature a high-level inter-ministerial panel discussion on improving access to information in government sectors. Ministers will emphasize the importance of an enabling environment for the Right to Information, covering legal, technological, and sustainable development aspects.



The conference will conclude by adopting the "Accra Statement" and launching a special publication commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Model Law on Access to Information in Africa. UNESCO's decision underscores Ghana's commitment to transparency and global collaboration.