Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian joyful using Ghana Card as passport to board flight

A viral video shows an elated Ghanaian man using his Ghana Card to board a flight from Douala, Cameroon, back to Ghana, highlighting its functionality as an international travel document.

The man praised the NPP government and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the card's effectiveness.

The Ghana Card, equipped with a machine-readable chip, is recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

While Ghanaians can use it to travel within visa-free West African countries, they still need passports for destinations requiring visas. The video counters skepticism from the opposition NDC about the card's international usability.

