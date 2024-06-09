Ghanaian security personnel trained to mitigate electoral violence, promote peace and security

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: GNA

Security personnel in Ghana have completed a two-week course on mitigating electoral violence and promoting peace and security during the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The course, organized by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and the German Foreign Ministry, aimed to equip law enforcement agencies with effective prevention, management, and response strategies.



The training is part of efforts to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Ghana and the West African sub-region.



Similar courses will be held in Kumasi and Tamale with support from the German Government.