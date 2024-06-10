You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948745
Source: TIG Post

Gomoa Okyereko Chief Priestess offers libeation to Ayensu River god after recent flood

The chief priestess pleaded with the river god Ayensu to keep calm

The chief priestess of Gomoa Okyereko has offered libation to calm the river god Ayensu after a diverted river caused floods, destroying three buildings and submerging over 150 houses and farmlands.

The diversion, by a contractor on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway, led to the road caving in, stranding commuters.

Robert Hackman, Gomoa East District Director for NaDMO, urged motorists to use alternative routes until the road is restored, highlighting the significant damage caused by the river’s overflow.

