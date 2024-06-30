You are here: HomeNews2024 06 30Article 1955717

Gov’t must commit resources to develop Ghana Publishing Company – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

David Asante briefing Asantehene on their operations David Asante briefing Asantehene on their operations

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to allocate more resources to revitalize Ghana Publishing Company Limited.

During a visit to the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo emphasized the importance of local publishing for cultural heritage and economic growth.

The company has faced financial difficulties but is now taking measures to restore its status. Otumfuo highlighted the need for supportive policies and government investment to enhance the company’s sustainability.

Managing Director David Asante plans to digitalize operations and expand regional branches. The company has also opened an office in the Ashanti Region and donated GHC100,000 to the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

