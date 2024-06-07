You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947755

Gov’t won’t bear the cost for repairing train involved in accident – Railway Authority

The Ghana Railway Development Authority has stated that the government will not incur the cost of over $2 million in repairs for a newly procured train involved in an accident on the Tema Mpakadan rail line.

The train, which was under test before official handover to the government, was fully insured by the supplier and manufacturer.

The CEO of the Authority, Yaw Owusu, clarified that the accident would not cost the Ghana government anything as it had not been officially handed over.

