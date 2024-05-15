Haruna Iddrisu denies corruption allegations of receiving $2.5m bribe

Politics of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has responded to allegations of corruption levelled against him by News24, a major news outlet in South Africa.



The report claimed that Iddrisu had received a bribe of US$2.5 million (47 million South African rands) from the Ghana Infrastructure Company (GIC), where he allegedly acted as a 'broker'.



According to the investigative report, the Singh siblings, Rushil and Nishani Singh, who operated GIC between 2017 and 2022, allegedly paid bribes to Iddrisu and others to secure contracts in Ghana.



The report implicated Iddrisu, along with individuals Jalil, Asumah Dokurugu, and Kwabena Adoumi, in a network of kickbacks and inflated public procurement contracts.



Despite the allegations, Iddrisu denied any involvement in brokering deals for GIC or receiving payments from the Singhs. He stated that the accusations were baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation, emphasizing that he had never benefited from any unlawful or illegal payments.



The report detailed how different sums of money were allegedly transmitted to Iddrisu, including payments for profit share from a subcontract for the construction of Buipe Hospital and for the construction of his private residence.



However, Iddrisu denied these claims, stating that the report failed to provide any evidence of his association with GIC or its owners.



The South African government has taken an interest in the case due to a double murder involving the Singhs, who allegedly threatened to dismantle their empire worth R1 billion in Ghana.



The report suggested that the threat to their empire may have led to their deaths.



In his response, Iddrisu reiterated his innocence, stating that he had never received any payments from GIC or the Singh siblings. He described the allegations as propaganda and emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Tamale South with integrity.



Iddrisu's denial comes amidst calls for a thorough investigation into the allegations to ascertain the truth. The MP has vowed to cooperate with any inquiry to clear his name and restore public trust in his office.





Read the full statement by Haruna Iddrisu below:



Re: Murray Murders: The Singhs’ R1bn Ghanaian Empire that the Murrays threatened to destroy





My attention has been drawn to the above-titled publication published on 13 May 2024, by News24, a South African news website on its portal, www.news24.com. In my long public service career, I have grown accustomed to being the subject of false publications that seek to impugn my reputation, or in one way or the other, implicate me in matters that I am clueless about. Generally, I have considered attempts of this nature to be a hazard of the job and have usually ignored them. However, the allegations contained in this particular publication, which has sought to implicate me in bribery allegations, which according to News24, in an attempt to cover up, has led to the death of two persons, are so grave that I cannot help but respond.



In this publication, I have been described as “the Singhs’ closest associate” and described as being responsible for brokering contracts worth over GHS 400 million to their company, Ghana Infrastructure Company (“GIC”), in exchange for money.



In making these allegations which I do not take lightly, New24, after its supposedly painstaking investigation, fails to show that I indeed received any monies from the Singhs’ or GIC. All it resorts to are fabrications and colourful storytelling in its attempts to forcefully include me in its publication. I am neither a director nor a shareholder of GIC, nor am I involved in its management.



In all, even though I am alleged to have received Forty-Seven Million Rand (R47 million), the breakdown of the alleged receipts shows the fanciful nature of the allegations made by New24, following its supposedly elaborate investigation.



Payments that were made to one Asumah Dokurugu, GIC’s director in Ghana, various suppliers, and political campaigns are for some reason being attributed to me without any basis. New24 also seeks to forcefully implicate me on an irrational basis regarding the association of my name to the Haruna Institute. For the record, the Haruna Institute does not operate a bank account and only survives on members’ contributions.



Finally, in its desperation, News24, further states that GIC paid for the construction of my house and funded several foreign trips for me. Conspicuously missing in all these claims, is any suggestion or claim that there is any proof that I received these alleged payments, betraying the bad faith intent of the publication, which has sought to put square pegs in round holes just to use my name to create traction for its portal.



To be clear, and for the avoidance of doubt, I have never at any point in time, received personally, directed to be paid to, benefited from, or been aware of, any unlawful, illegal or immoral payments made by either GIC or the Singhs. Also, I have never brokered any deals to benefit GIC and/or the Singhs.



Curiously, News24 in trying to create the impression that it reached out to me for comments, indicates that I ignored posts on my active social media pages. This further shows the bad faith approach, and honestly, puts in question the supposedly in-depth nature of its investigation. I have had occasion in the past to publicly indicate that I have no social media accounts and that the general public should disregard any accounts associated with my name. A simple Google search on my social media presence leads you to several posts by media outlets on this. It is therefore questionable that a supposedly reputable media outlet would after using its hallowed investigative skills, seek to reach me through social media accounts unrelated to me.



I vehemently deny these allegations and categorically refute any implication of wrongdoing. This unfounded allegation not only seeks to tarnish my reputation but also undermines the trust and integrity of my office as the Member of Parliament for the people of Tamale South.



As a responsible member of parliament, I am committed to upholding the highest standard of ethics and transparency. I have always conducted myself with integrity and have never engaged in any form of corrupt behaviour.



In light of these unfounded claims, I demand that the accuser provide concrete evidence to support their accusations. Any allegation of corruption must be backed by factual evidence rather than mere speculation or hearsay.



I do not know what may have motivated this false and unjustified attempt to denigrate my image, but rest assured that I do not intend to treat these false allegations lightly. I have promptly referred this matter to my lawyers and eagerly await their advice on the next steps to be taken. It is time that we held media outlets to high journalistic standards and quell the abuse of journalistic privileges. I will not succumb to cheap blackmail.



Signed

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu