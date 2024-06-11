You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949429
news

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hassan Ayariga demands immediate action on 'dumsor' and currency crisis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hassan Ayariga Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC), has urged the government to urgently address the recurring power outages, known as "Dumsor," which are causing hardship for Ghanaians.

He called for accountability from Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh and suggested appointing competent individuals to lead the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Alternatively, Ayariga proposed privatizing the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment