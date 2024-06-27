You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1955054

Source: GNA

Headmaster advocates terminal fee bills to appreciate Free SHS

Mr. Evans Asare, Headmaster of Samuel Otu Presby Senior High School Mr. Evans Asare, Headmaster of Samuel Otu Presby Senior High School

Mr. Evans Asare, Headmaster of Samuel Otu Presby Senior High School in Techmantia, Ahafo Region, has suggested issuing Terminal Fee Bills to students to enhance appreciation for the Free SHS policy.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the school's 50th anniversary, he explained that this would allow parents to see the cost savings over their children's three-year education, promoting transparency and accountability.

Mr. Asare emphasized that this initiative would help parents support government efforts in providing quality education. He also urged political parties to avoid politicizing education and focus on sustaining developmental programs.

