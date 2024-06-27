High Court judge tells AG: Take Collins Dauda’s case from my Court …if you do not want to prosecute

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: The Chronicle

An Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Dr. Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, has criticized the Attorney-General for delays in prosecuting Alhaji Collins Dauda and others involved in the Saglemi Housing Project trial.



The court granted a final adjournment for the prosecution to file necessary documents and ensure the presence of Eric Amankwah, a key witness, next week.



Amankwah’s testimony will cover the US$200 million loan for the project and payment processes involving the Ministry of Finance and other contractors.



The judge emphasized no further delays would be tolerated, urging the prosecution to proceed efficiently.