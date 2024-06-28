How June 3rd Disaster urged me to run for Parliament – Zenator Rawlings

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Zenator Rawlings, daughter of late President Jerry John Rawlings, has revealed that her path to becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) began unexpectedly during her involvement in relief efforts for victims of the June 3rd Disaster.



Initially, she partnered with TV3 to donate items, but witnessing the poor sanitation in Odawna prompted her to take action beyond mere donations.



This experience highlighted the community's need for better support in waste management and inspired her to address deeper environmental and health issues.



Her commitment to these causes eventually led her to pursue a political role, aiming to create meaningful change.