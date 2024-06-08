How do you lead people to the Police station and abandon them? – Anyidoho asks Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, has criticized Chairman Asiedu Nketia for allegedly abandoning supporters at Cantonments Police Station demanding the release of NDC candidate Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.



Okunor's detention sparked widespread NDC outrage.



Flagbearer Mahama condemned the arrest, urging national stability.



NDC's Sammy Gyamfi called for protest.



Nketia expressed frustration over Okunor's arrest details, leaving Mustapha Gbande in charge. Anyidoho questions Nketia's leadership stance..