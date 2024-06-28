I am not surprised Napo has accepted to be a running mate for another mate – Nana Amirekyi Ntow

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: Ahotor Online

Political Analyst Nana Amirekyi Ntow has lauded Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the MP for Manhyia South, for accepting the role of running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.



Speaking on Adekye Nsroma, Ntow explained that there was significant public pressure on Bawumia to select NAPO, and failing to do so could have jeopardized the NPP’s chances.



He praised the strategic nature of this choice, noting that it bypassed the NPP’s council of elders and went directly to President Akufo-Addo for endorsement.



Ntow also highlighted the unprecedented nature of national security’s involvement in vetting a running mate.