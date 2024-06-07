You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947710

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

I’ll reset and repair the damage done to the economy by the incompetent NPP govt – Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for its handling of the economy, particularly the cedi's depreciation.

He promised to revamp the economy if elected. Mahama noted that the cedi has crossed the 15 Ghana Cedi threshold, with no end in sight, and accused the government of being "clueless" and "incompetent".

He also highlighted the rising unemployment and inflation rates, and the government's unwillingness to cut expenditures and invest in infrastructure.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment