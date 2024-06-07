I’ll reset and repair the damage done to the economy by the incompetent NPP govt – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for its handling of the economy, particularly the cedi's depreciation.



He promised to revamp the economy if elected. Mahama noted that the cedi has crossed the 15 Ghana Cedi threshold, with no end in sight, and accused the government of being "clueless" and "incompetent".



He also highlighted the rising unemployment and inflation rates, and the government's unwillingness to cut expenditures and invest in infrastructure.