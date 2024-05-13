You are here: HomeNews2024 05 13Article 1938248

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I prefer a humble mate to an arrogant mate - Koku Anyidoho

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Koku Anyidoho Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, is advocating for humility and patience in leadership.

Anyidoho uses a metaphorical analogy to convey his viewpoint on leadership qualities, favoring humility and patience over arrogance and impulsiveness.

His analogy compares a humble mate willing to wait for their turn to drive to an arrogant co-driver who disrupts the driving formula, cautioning against overeagerness and disrespect for hierarchy.

Political observers interpret Anyidoho's comments as commentary on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, highlighting the importance of humility in leadership succession.




Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment