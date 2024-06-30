I’ve always being an NDC member but I was afraid to say it publicly — Actress Christiana Awuni

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Veteran actress Christiana Awuni has disclosed her longtime affiliation with Ghana's National Democratic Congress (NDC), revealing she previously hesitated to declare it due to fears of industry backlash publicly.



Awuni cited warnings from producers against associating with figures like John Dramani Mahama.



With reduced industry activity, she now feels freer to openly support the NDC. She praised Mahama's leadership and emphasized his significance during his presidency.



Awuni's revelation offers a glimpse into the complexities of political affiliation in Ghana's entertainment sector as the country gears up for the 2024 elections.