Source: Peace FM Online

I've lost so much interest in NPP - Nana Ohene Ntow laments

Nana Ohene Ntow, a key member of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has urged Ghanaian voters to reject both the NPP and NDC in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He criticized the two parties for failing the country, leading to a loss of confidence in the economy.

Ntow believes it's time for change and called on voters to support Alan Kyerematen, whom he sees as competent to transform the nation.

Despite his past affiliation with the NPP, Nana Ohene Ntow expressed disillusionment with both major parties, indicating a broader perspective beyond NPP/NDC politics.

