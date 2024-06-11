I welcome the concerns, encouragement and insightful suggestions – Bawumia after Day 1 of A/R tour

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received in the Ashanti Region.



He met with various groups, including the clergy, imams, zongo chiefs, professional bodies, and the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, to share his vision and seek their blessings.



He promised to empower chiefs by amending the Chieftaincy Act and providing financial resources, including living allowances for paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, and queen mothers.



This, he believed, will enable them to support the government in governing the country effectively.