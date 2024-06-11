You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949120
Source: 3news.com

I welcome the concerns, encouragement and insightful suggestions – Bawumia after Day 1 of A/R tour

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia meets some groups on his tour in Kumasi

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received in the Ashanti Region.

He met with various groups, including the clergy, imams, zongo chiefs, professional bodies, and the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, to share his vision and seek their blessings.

He promised to empower chiefs by amending the Chieftaincy Act and providing financial resources, including living allowances for paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, and queen mothers.

This, he believed, will enable them to support the government in governing the country effectively.

