I will contest as CPP presidential candidate – Nana Sarpong Kumankuma

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has refuted claims that it will not be fielding a presidential candidate for the December 7, 2024 elections.



Chairperson Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankuma affirmed the party's readiness to participate in the upcoming polls and expressed confidence in its prospects.



Two party members, including former flagbearer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet and Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankuma, have already filed to contest the presidential slot.



Kumankuma attributed rumors about the party's candidacy to internal frustrations due to delayed processes. She emphasized her intent to run for the presidency and acknowledged the need for delegate endorsements.



The CPP, facing internal challenges, aims to rejuvenate its appeal and broaden its support base among the Nkrumahist parties.