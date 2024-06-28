IMANI President, Franklin Cudjoe taken to the cleaners

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

In a heated exchange, Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Ghana, has faced severe criticism for his assertion on Facebook that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's 33 policies have had no impact on Ghana's economy.



Dr. Ekow Acquah, a Political Communications Consultant, penned an open letter accusing Cudjoe of undermining transformative policies like medical drone delivery, mobile money interoperability, and digitalization initiatives.



Acquah labeled Cudjoe's comments as politically motivated and detrimental to IMANI's reputation, urging him to return to unbiased, data-driven analysis for which the think tank was once esteemed.