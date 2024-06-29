You are here: HomeNews2024 06 29Article 1955522

Politics of Saturday, 29 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

IMF approves Ghana’s third tranche US$360m loan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

International Monetary Fund International Monetary Fund

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Ghana’s US$360 million third tranche for the Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) following the successful second review of the US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

This approval comes after Ghana concluded debt restructuring with external creditors.

The IMF highlighted the need for continued macroeconomic reforms to ensure stability, particularly during the upcoming elections.

Businesses and industry leaders welcomed the development, urging the government to stabilize the economy, reduce inflation, and make the business environment more favorable to promote growth and reduce debt.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment