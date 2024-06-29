IMF approves Ghana’s third tranche US$360m loan

Politics of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: GNA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Ghana’s US$360 million third tranche for the Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) following the successful second review of the US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).



This approval comes after Ghana concluded debt restructuring with external creditors.



The IMF highlighted the need for continued macroeconomic reforms to ensure stability, particularly during the upcoming elections.



Businesses and industry leaders welcomed the development, urging the government to stabilize the economy, reduce inflation, and make the business environment more favorable to promote growth and reduce debt.