IMF expresses concern over recent unrest in Kenya

In a statement from Washington, DC, Julie Kozack, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Director of Communications, voiced deep concern over the recent tragic events in Kenya.



She expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and the numerous injuries, offering condolences to all those affected by the unrest.



Kozack emphasized that the IMF is closely monitoring the



situation in Kenya. She noted that the IMF's primary objective is to help Kenya navigate its difficult economic challenges and enhance its economic prospects and the well-being of its citizens.



"We are deeply concerned about the tragic events in Kenya in recent days and saddened by the loss of lives and the many injuries," Kozack stated. "Our thoughts are with all the people affected by the turmoil in the country."



The IMF reaffirmed its commitment to working with Kenya to achieve robust, sustainable, and inclusive growth, aiming to ensure long-term stability and prosperity for the nation.