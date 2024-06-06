You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947410

Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza reportedly kills at least 35

Witnesses and local journalists said missiles hit classrooms on upper floors of the UN school Witnesses and local journalists said missiles hit classrooms on upper floors of the UN school

An Israeli air strike on a UN school in Gaza has killed at least 35 people, including children and women.

The school was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians. Israel claims it targeted a Hamas compound in the school, but the UN and Hamas deny this.

The UN says the school was hit without warning and that claims of armed groups being inside are unconfirmed.

The attack has sparked international condemnation, with the US, UK, and others calling for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. The conflict has killed over 36,650 people in Gaza since October.

