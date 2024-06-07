‘It’s a stigma gov’t must correct quickly, it’s an embarrassment’ – Akomea on NABCo trainee arrears

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have lamented over nonpayment of their allowances for nine months, despite several complaints and a one-month ultimatum issued in December 2024.



The trainees have lost trust in the government and want their arrears fully settled, stating they no longer want to associate with the government.



Nana Akomea, a commentator, has described the situation as a "huge stigma" and an "embarrassment" for the government, urging prompt payment to correct the situation.



The trainees also want the government to stop hailing the NABCo scheme, which they consider non-functional.