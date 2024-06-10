You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948808
news

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

It’s not too late for police to interrogate Hawa Koomson – Palgrave on 2020 warning shots incident

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has stated that the police can reopen investigations into Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson's conduct in 2020 when she fired warning shots at a registration center.

He encouraged the public to initiate processes for such investigations to commence.

Boakye-Danquah emphasized that crime has no color and that the police can still invite the NPP MP for questioning.

He also expressed concerns about the display of firearms and called for the withdrawal of gun licenses from "irresponsible persons".

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment