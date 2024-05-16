Joe Ghartey praises growth in fire training schools under Akufo-Addo's leadership

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, lauded the significant advancements in fire training schools during President Akufo-Addo's administration.



During the commemoration of International Firefighters’ Day on May 3, 2024, at the Western Regional headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service in Fijai, Ghartey highlighted the remarkable transformation from having only one fire training school since independence to the establishment of three more under Akufo-Addo’s leadership since 2017.



"Since assuming office, President Akufo-Addo has overseen the establishment of three more fire training schools, and the government is about to start a fourth one," he announced.



Ghartey further mentioned plans to acquire land for a specialized training facility for the Fire Service in Essikado, emphasizing the importance of these developments in enhancing the training infrastructure for the Ghana National Fire Service.



He emphasized the significance of these strides, noting that plans were underway to commence a fourth fire training school and acquire land for a specialized training facility in Essikado.



Ghartey urged Ghanaians to recognize and support the achievements of the NPP administration in expanding fire training facilities, highlighting the substantial improvement in training infrastructure for the Ghana National Fire Service over the past eight years.