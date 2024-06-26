Johnnie Hughes descends on Daily Guide for ‘attacking’ him after NPP govt criticism

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Johnnie Beresford Hughes, a broadcast journalist at Media General, has criticized the Daily Guide Newspaper for an editorial by Kwaku Ogboro that targeted him and other media personalities, including Ronald Walker, Berla Mundi, and Naa Ashorkor.



Hughes expressed his disappointment and surprise at the attack, given his previously cordial relationships with those involved in the paper's production.



He questioned the motives behind the criticism, suggesting that the editorial's focus on personalities rather than addressing thoughtful questions reveals animosity rather than fostering constructive dialogue.