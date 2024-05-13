Joycelyn Tetteh donates GH¢59k for learning resource centre at Vakpo SHS

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joycelyn Tetteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, has made a significant donation of GH¢59,000 towards the establishment of a modern learning resource centre at Vakpo Senior High School in the Volta Region.



The donation, according to Graphic Online, was announced during the climax of the school's Student Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebrations.



The resource centre is set to be equipped with 10 HP elite computers, air conditioners, and other essential materials aimed at enhancing the learning experience of the students.



The primary goal of the resource centre is to provide students with access to necessary educational materials to aid in their training and preparation for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The donation is expected to have a positive impact on the academic performance of the students by providing them with the tools needed to excel in their studies.



During her address at the event, MP Joycelyn Tetteh urged the students to prioritize their studies and avoid lifestyles that could hinder their academic progress. She also called on teachers to provide the necessary support to students to help them excel in their academic pursuits.



Additionally, she used the platform to criticize the handling of education in the country, advocating for improved educational policies similar to those of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Dramani Mahama.



The students and school administration expressed their appreciation to MP Joycelyn Tetteh for her generous donation and continued support for education in the region.



They pledged to utilize the funds judiciously to ensure that the vision of the learning resource centre becomes a reality, benefiting current and future students of Vakpo Senior High School.