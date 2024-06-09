Juaso: Palm wine tapper murdered in a forest reserve

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A 60-year-old palm wine tapper and hunter, Yaw Opoku, was found murdered in the Pra Anum Forest Reserve, Ashanti Region.



He left for the forest on June 5, 2024, but did not return.



A search party discovered his body the next day with pellet wounds on his abdomen and thigh.



Police found five AA cartridges, an Itel mobile phone, and a cutlass near the body. His remains are at Stewards Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



No arrests have been made, but police are conducting an in-depth investigation to find the perpetrator(s).