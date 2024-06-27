KIA Terminal 3 depleting under Adom Otchere – Stan Dogbe

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Stan Dogbe, special aide to former President John Mahama, has criticized Paul Adom Otchere, Board Chairman of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), for the deteriorating conditions at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3.



Dogbe expressed disappointment in Adom Otchere’s leadership, noting a lack of innovation and service improvement.



He argued that GACL's management, including Adom Otchere and his board, are disconnected from the actual passenger experience.



Dogbe urged for enhanced service delivery and better passenger comfort to improve the overall experience at the airport, emphasizing the need for dynamic leadership in such a crucial sector.