Kan-Dapaah urges civil servants to safeguard public purse and national security

General News of Sunday, 12 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During the recent 2023 Civil Service Awards Ceremony, Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah emphasized the crucial role of civil servants in protecting the public purse to ensure national stability and peace.



He highlighted key legislative tools like the Public Financial Management Act and the Public Procurement Act, which, when effectively utilized, can promote transparency in resource utilization and equitable distribution to address development gaps that threaten human security.



The minister linked the protection of the public purse to combating the rapid spread of terrorism in West Africa, citing local grievances such as underdevelopment, poverty, inequality, and marginalization as drivers of radicalization and recruitment.



He urged civil servants to act professionally, eschew corruption, and serve as gatekeepers against embezzlement, noting that politicians cannot engage in corruption without the complicity of civil servants.



The theme of the event was "Combating Threats to Sub-regional Peace and Security: Perspectives of the Civil Service."



Kan-Dapaah underscored the need for civil servants to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, as any act of corruption depletes resources needed for societal resilience against security threats.



He emphasized that civil servants' actions or inactions directly impact the peace and stability of the state.



Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, reaffirmed the civil

service's commitment to enhancing its capacity to drive national progress.



He highlighted the service's focus on productivity, resourcefulness, accountability, and result-oriented approaches to foster good governance and sustainable development.



In closing, Chief Director of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr. Ballans, expressed gratitude for being voted the best performing Chief Director, dedicating the award to the minister and colleagues.



The event highlighted the critical role of civil servants in ensuring efficient resource utilization and maintaining national security.