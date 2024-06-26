You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954481

Kanton SHS Teacher Arrested For Poaching at Mole National Park

A notorious poacher, Johah Forkah, has been arrested at Mole National Park after traveling over 100 kilometers from Tumu in the Upper West Region.

Forkah, a teacher at Kanton Senior High School, had taken leave to poach with friends.

They illegally entered the park on June 22, 2024, and set up a camp.


The next day, they killed a warthog, but while returning to camp, park rangers ambushed them. Forkah was apprehended after a chase, while his accomplices escaped.

