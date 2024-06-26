Kasoa-Winneba highway construction: Traditional leaders in Awutu, Budumburam demand payment of compensation

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Awutu and Budumburam Traditional Councils in the Central Region are pressing for prompt compensation for residents impacted by the Kasoa-Winneba highway dualisation, funded by ECOWAS and managed by Ghana's Ministry of Roads and Highways.



Despite demolishing structures to expand the road into a dual carriageway to ease congestion and reduce accidents, affected residents have yet to receive any compensation.



Chiefs, speaking during a visit by minority members of Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee, highlighted the residents' plight, describing the situation as dire and appealing for urgent parliamentary attention to address their grievances.