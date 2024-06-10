Kennedy Agyapong to join Bawumia’s campaign soon – Alex Tetteh

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Alex Tetteh, a leading member of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team, has revealed that the Assin Central MP will soon join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign.



Currently in the US, Agyapong is expected to return in the coming weeks to support the New Patriotic Party.



Tetteh mentioned that Agyapong chose to stay with the party, unlike Alan Kyerematen, who left after losing. Speaking on Okay FM, Tetteh also apologized for any conflicts during the primaries and urged everyone to support Bawumia’s campaign.