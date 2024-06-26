Kenya's president withdraws tax plan after deadly protest

General News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: BBC

Kenya’s President William Ruto says he will withdraw the controversial finance bill containing tax hikes after deadly protests led to the parliament being set ablaze.



In a televised address, he acknowledged that Kenyans "want nothing" to do with the bill and stated he would not sign it into law.



At least 22 people were killed in the protests, as reported by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.



Ruto expressed his intention to engage in dialogue with the youth, who were at the forefront of the protests, marking the most significant unrest since his election in 2022.