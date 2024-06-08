You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948172

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kingsley Kojo Aikins is creating opportunities for Africans in Dubai

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kingsley Kojo Aikins Kingsley Kojo Aikins

Kingsley Kojo Aikins, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, has made a significant impact in the travel industry with his innovative approach and global vision.

He founded three travel agencies, Eyesindubai, Dream Seekers Travel (Dubai and USA), and a beauty brand, Nene Glam.

Aikins' passion for business began at a young age, and he has overcome challenges to become a successful entrepreneur.

He aims to promote Ghana's cultural heritage and tourism potential globally.

His commitment to personalized service and customer satisfaction has earned him recognition, including two awards at the Golden Age Business and Creative Awards.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment