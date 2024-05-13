Krachi East MCE laid to rest

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: GNA

The mortal remains of Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, former Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), have been laid to rest at a public cemetery at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital.



The MCE died on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the WoraWora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District after a short illness. He was 62.



He was the third substantive MCE for the area from April 18, 2023, to April 5, 2024.



Mourners, including members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and municipal and district chief executives, attended a requiem mass held on the English Arabic School Park to pay their last respect to the educationist and politician.



Tributes poured in from political parties and institutions, with many describing him as a loving and gentle personality, who had an unbridled passion for hardwork.



Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP, Krachi East Constituency, in a tribute, described the late Mensah as a ‘gentleman” who was diligent in his duties.



Mr Gyato described him as a hard-working man who became an inspiration for the young and old in the NPP and the municipality.



“As gentle as he was, he was the only constituency chairman in the whole Volta Region who won a seat for the NPP in the 2016 general election,” he said.



Mr Nkrumah Akwasi Ogyile, the Krachi Nchumuru District Chief Executive, who doubles as the Dean of Oti Municipal and district chief executives, said their colleague’s death was a big blow.



“In less than four years, we have lost two of our hard working colleagues. Early last year, we buried our former colleague, Francis Kofi Okesu, the Krachi East MCE, and here we are, today burying another colleague, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah,” he said.



DSP (Rtd), Mr Daniel Machator, the Oti Regional Minister-designate, in a tribute, said after his nomination by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the minister for the region, he had many interactions with the late Mensah, and was sure that his stay at Dambai would yield good result.



“I was hoping the man who played more roles for the NPP in many years of his lifetime, would bring his experience to the Oti Regional Coordinating Council at this crucial time.”



“The Almighty felt that Mr Mensah had played his part on this earth, hence has called him to his bosom.”



Present at the funeral were Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the President, Oti Regional House of Chiefs; Nana Kwaku Beyennor II, Chief of Dambai, Nana Odami Gyamfi, President of Akroso Traditional Council, Mr Wisdom Gidisu, Member of Parliament for Krachi East, and representatives of the assemblies.