Labour Commission directs FWSC to meet lab scientists on July 3

Source: 3news

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has instructed the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to resume negotiations with the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) on July 3.



Dr. Cephas Akortor, General Secretary of MELPWU, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, noting that a meeting was held with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance prior to the NLC's decision.



The parties aim to conclude negotiations and report back to the NLC on July 11.



MELPWU members had previously gone on strike, demanding better conditions of service and financial clearance for their pay.