Limited voter registration: Three police officers interdicted over unprofessional conduct

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three police personnel, namely Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye, and G/CONST. Michael Gyan, have been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service for their alleged failure to handle security duties professionally during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.



They were interdicted on May 11, 2024, following an incident at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, Ashanti Region.



According to a police press release, the officers' conduct did not meet the expected standards when they were faced with attempts to disrupt the registration process.



The officers were in charge of security at the Electoral Commission Office and allegedly failed to perform their duties properly when some individuals attempted to disrupt the exercise.



According to the police statement, the interdicted officers will undergo the necessary disciplinary process within the Police Service.



The said incident resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries, although they were treated at the Mankranso Government Hospital and subsequently discharged.



