Maame Tiwaa told me she would ‘kill’ Cecilia Dapaah case if she were CID boss – Adam Bona

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

Security analyst Adam Bona has accused Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, of stating she would have "killed" the Cecilia Dapaah stash money case if she were in charge of the CID.



Bona cited internal EOCO documents indicating staff dissatisfaction with her handling of the case.



Speaking to Neat FM, Bona revealed that Addo-Danquah made this statement to him, which he views as grounds for perjury.



Bona and other Ghanaians have petitioned parliament to investigate EOCO's conduct after the agency returned seized cash to former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah, despite the Special Prosecutor's call for further investigation.