Source: GNA

Mac Manu calls for time limit on political campaigns

Peter Mac Manu, former NPP Chairman, has advocated for a time limit on political campaigns in Ghana to enable governments to implement policies and reduce financial burdens on parties and candidates.

He suggested campaigns should only begin after the Electoral Commission approves a candidate's nomination, proposing a shorter campaign period like Nigeria and Kenya's six months.

Manu also called for reforming the Political Parties Act to regulate campaign donations and expenditure, and addressing monetization in politics, which bars competent citizens from running for office.

