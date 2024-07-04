You are here: HomeNews2024 07 04Article 1957016

Source: Daily Guide

Mahama pockets GH¢32m ex-gratia; blames Govt for over spending

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah of the NPP has alleged that since leaving office in 2017, former President John Dramani Mahama has received approximately GH¢32 million in state-funded benefits, including ex-gratia payments, salaries, allowances, and perks like vehicles and overseas travel.

Owusu Bempah criticized Mahama for this alleged financial burden on taxpayers while campaigning for the presidency again, accusing him of hypocrisy.

These claims underscore political tensions over government spending and accountability in Ghana's upcoming elections.

