Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Under a John Dramani Mahama presidency, teachers who accept postings to rural areas in Ghana will receive a 20 percent salary incentive.



This commitment, aimed at improving the welfare of teachers and encouraging service in rural schools, is part of Mahama's campaign for the December 7, 2024, presidential election.



As the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic



Read full articleCongress (NDC), Mahama reiterated this promise in a Facebook post on Monday, June 10.



He emphasized the importance of supporting teachers who agree to work in rural schools, stating that the incentive will help attract and retain educators in these underserved areas.